Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Iffy Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle soreness.
Clayton is at risk of missing the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set due to an ankle issue. If he's cleared to play, though, Clayton would likely see plenty of run, as Ty Jerome (ankle) is out, Cam Spencer (back) is doubtful and Jahmai Mashack (ankle) is questionable.
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