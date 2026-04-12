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Clayton (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Clayton is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game due to a left hip issue. If the rookie first-rounder is unable to suit up in Memphis' regular-season finale, Lucas Williamson, Javon Small (thigh) and Rayan Rupert would be candidates for increased playing time.

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