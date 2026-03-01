Clayton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pacers, per Tony East of Forbes.com.

Clayton will slide into the starting five for Sunday's matchup, replacing fellow rookie Javon Small, who had started the Grizzlies' last two contests. This move comes as head coach Tuomas Iisalo continues to shuffle his backcourt with Ty Jerome (thigh) officially ruled out and several other rotation pieces sidelined.