Clayton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Clayton is returning from a three-game absence following a right calf contusion, and he'll move to the starting lineup right away. He's averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game in his two outings with Memphis since being traded from the Jazz before the deadline.