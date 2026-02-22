Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Moving to starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Clayton is returning from a three-game absence following a right calf contusion, and he'll move to the starting lineup right away. He's averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game in his two outings with Memphis since being traded from the Jazz before the deadline.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Could return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Not playing Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Unlikely to go Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Downgraded to out•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Unlikely to play Wednesday•