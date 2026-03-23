Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Not starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton won't start Monday's game against the Hawks.
With Ty Jerome (calf) back in the lineup, Clayton will slide to the second unit. Over six appearances off the bench this month, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 7.3 points and 5.5 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.
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