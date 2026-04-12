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Clayton (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Clayton will miss a second straight contest to close the regular season due to a left hip injury. His rookie campaign comes to a close with a solid stretch of games, as he averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest over his last five appearances, scoring in double figures in each of those games.

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