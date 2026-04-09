Clayton (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game in Utah.

Clayton got the start in Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver. However, he's in danger of missing this contest because of left hip soreness. With a lengthy injury report for the Grizzlies heading into Friday night, Jahmai Mashack and Adama Bal may be getting all the minutes they can handle if Clayton and Javon Small (thigh) are both ruled out.