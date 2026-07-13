Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Remains out Monday

Clayton (knee) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against Dallas, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Clayton wasn't available for the Grizzlies during the Salt Lake Summer League, with that trend continuing through their first two games in Las Vegas. Although Clayton's collective absences likely won't impact his spot on the depth chart ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, concern about his health will continue to grow until he's back on the floor. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday versus Golden State.