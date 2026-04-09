Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Returning to starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton is in Memphis' starting lineup against Denver on Wednesday.
The rookie first-rounder will make his sixth start of the season (and fourth in 13 games since March 16). His last start was in Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks, when he played 25 minutes and logged 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and four three-pointers.
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