default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Clayton is in Memphis' starting lineup against Denver on Wednesday.

The rookie first-rounder will make his sixth start of the season (and fourth in 13 games since March 16). His last start was in Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks, when he played 25 minutes and logged 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and four three-pointers.

More News