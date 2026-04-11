Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Clayton will miss Friday's contest due to left hip soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale in Houston. With the rookie first-rounder out, Jahmai Mashack, Adama Bal and Lucas Williamson will likely see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Questionable versus Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Goes for 15 points in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Returning to starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Nabs first career double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Listed as questionable•