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Clayton (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Clayton will miss Friday's contest due to left hip soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale in Houston. With the rookie first-rounder out, Jahmai Mashack, Adama Bal and Lucas Williamson will likely see a bump in minutes.

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