Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Ruled out Friday

Clayton (knee) won't play in Friday's game against Chicago, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Clayton is battling a knee issue and wasn't available to suit up during the Salt Lake City Summer League. The 23-year-old began the 2025-26 campaign in Utah before being acquired by the Grizzlies ahead of the trade deadline. In 24 regular-season appearances in Memphis, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 25.0 minutes. Clayton is considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday versus his former club. Although he's already projected to hold a spot in the rotation for the Grizzlies in 2026-27, he won't help his chances of earning more playing time if he misses more games throughout the remainder of Summer League.