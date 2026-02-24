Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Shifting to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Clayton drew a rare start Saturday against the Heat, but he'll retreat to a bench role Monday as the Grizzlies have elected to tinker with the starting five. The Florida product is averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five matchups.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Nine points, six dimes in return•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Moving to starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Could return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Not playing Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Unlikely to go Friday•