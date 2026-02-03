The Jazz traded Clayton to the Grizzlies on Tuesday in exchange for Jaren Jackson, John Konchar, Vince Williams and Jock Landale, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Kyle Anderson (illness), Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang (foot) and three first-round picks were also sent to Memphis.

Clayton, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was one of the centerpieces of this trade. With the Grizzlies going all-in on their rebuild, Clayton has an exciting opportunity ahead of him to carve out a major role in Memphis, especially if the team ends up moving Ja Morant (elbow) as well. In 45 appearances with the Jazz, Clayton averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest. The rookie is questionable to make his debut Wednesday against the Kings.