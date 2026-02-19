site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Unlikely to go Friday
Clayton (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Clayton is headed for his third straight absence after picking up a right calf injury. Expect official word from Memphis closer to Friday's tipoff.
