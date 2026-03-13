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Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Unlikely to play Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Clayton (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Clayton is expected to miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. In Clayton's presumed absence, Cam Spencer and Javon Small should see solid minutes off the bench behind Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward on Friday.