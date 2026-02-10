Clayton (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Clayton will sit out Monday while tending to a right calf contusion. In two games with the Grizzlies, the rookie guard is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 25.0 minutes per contest. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Nuggets.