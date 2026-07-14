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Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Won't play Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Clayton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Warriors, Jonah Dylan of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Clayton continues to work through a right knee sprain that has kept him out of Summer League action both in Salt Lake and in Las Vegas. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Hawks, but the Grizzlies will likely keep Clayton sidelined to avoid an injury aggravation. Even with the lack of playing time, the 2025 first-rounder figures to see consistent minutes in his sophomore campaign, especially after the Grizzlies traded Ja Morant (elbow) to the Trail Blazers in late June.

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