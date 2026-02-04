Clayton (recently traded) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Clayton was involved in the trade that sent Jaren Jackson to the Jazz on Tuesday, and the former will have to wait to make his Grizzlies debut. Clayton's next opportunity to suit up for Memphis will come Friday against the Trail Blazers. The rookie first-rounder averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per game in 45 regular-season appearances with Utah. He could be in line for an increased workload in Memphis, especially if the club ends up trading Ja Morant (elbow).