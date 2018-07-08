Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Another impressive game
Selden posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 73-70 summer league win over the Pistons.
Through three summer league games, Selden has totaled 66 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals with just four turnovers. The former Kansas product put up some solid run for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 9.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 19.7 minutes while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. If he can keep up this momentum through training camp, he could earn himself a bigger role.
