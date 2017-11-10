Selden (quadriceps) was assigned to the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.

Selden is still working his way back from a quad injury that has prevented him from playing this season. He'll likely get some rehab minutes with the Hustle before being recalled to rejoin the Grizzlies in Memphis, but Selden remains without an exact timetable for his return to the floor.

