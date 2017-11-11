Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Back from G-League
Selden was recalled from the G-League on Saturday.
Selden is yet to play an NBA minute this season, but he played in Friday's contest for the Memphis Hustle on a rehab basis. The Kansas product will likely be available for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, but what his role will be remains to be seen.
