Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Cleared to play
Selden (knee) will play Sunday against the Sixers.
Selden is dealing with a sore knee, but both he and veteran Marc Gaso will take the floor Sunday evening after initially carrying 'questionable' tags. For Selden, it'll mark a return to action after he was held out of Friday's game against Brooklyn.
