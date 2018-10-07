Selden had 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason victory over the Pacers.

Selden played 27 minutes as a starter Saturday and put up some nice numbers. He appears to be fully healthy coming into the season and despite not being known as a strong facilitator, was able to deliver nine dimes in this one. Mike Conly is certainly going to start and see big minutes, however, behind him is still somewhat of a mystery. Selden is not in the discussion for standard league relevance at this stage but the guard rotation is something that should be monitored to see exactly who falls where.