Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: 'Close' to returning
Selden (quad) is "close" to returning to the floor, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
While "close" is vague, it can be inferred that Selden is progressing well in his recovery. More specific updates may be provided ahead of Wednesday's game against the Magic. Selden, who averaged 5.1 points across 16.9 minutes per game last season, has yet to play this year.
