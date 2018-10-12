Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Coming off pine Friday
Selden is coming off the bench Friday against the Rockets.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff continues toying with the Grizzlies' starting five throughout the preseason. In four exhibitions, Selden is averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 20.0 minutes.
