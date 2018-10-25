Selden supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Selden came off the bench to serve as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer on the night. The 24-year-old's scoring total was a season high, and Wednesday marked his second straight game logging over 20 minutes of playing time. Selden's opportunities are likely to fluctuate some due to his second-unit role, but the same shooting prowess that led to him tallying an average of 9.3 points over 19.7 minutes last season makes him a deep-league consideration for those needing some scoring punch at the end of their roster.