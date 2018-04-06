Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Done for season
Selden (knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.
Both Selden and Chandler Parsons will miss the team's final four games and will instead head to the west coast to undergo a series of injections in their respective sore knees. Selden was held out of Wednesday's game against New Orleans, but before that he'd played at least 20 minutes in nine consecutive games.
