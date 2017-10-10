Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets
Selden is dealing with a quad injury and is considered doubtful for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Selden was also surprisingly held out of Monday's preseason tilt with the Hawks, so he's trending towards missing a second straight contest. With Ben McLemore (foot) still out, Selden is splitting time at shooting guard with Tyreke Evans, and once healthy, he should find himself in a sizable rotation role for the duration of McLemore's absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Struggles shooting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: To start at shooting guard in preseason opener•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Agrees to multi-year contract with Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads bench in scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will start Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores 10 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...