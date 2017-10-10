Selden is dealing with a quad injury and is considered doubtful for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Selden was also surprisingly held out of Monday's preseason tilt with the Hawks, so he's trending towards missing a second straight contest. With Ben McLemore (foot) still out, Selden is splitting time at shooting guard with Tyreke Evans, and once healthy, he should find himself in a sizable rotation role for the duration of McLemore's absence.