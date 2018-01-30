Selden supplied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Selden tallied a career high in assists. Moreover, he had combined to score just 15 points (on five-of-21 from the field) over the last three games after recently setting a career high in scoring and made threes with 31 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) on Jan. 20 against the Pelicans. The 23-year-old sophomore will probably remain fairly inconsistent, especially once James Ennis (calf), Ben McLemore (knee), and Chandler Parsons (knee) are healthy. Nevertheless, Selden was a revelation during last year's playoff series against the Spurs (and the summer league) before spending most of the first three months of 2017-18 on the injury shelf.