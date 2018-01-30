Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Drops career-high six dimes in Monday's win
Selden supplied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Selden tallied a career high in assists. Moreover, he had combined to score just 15 points (on five-of-21 from the field) over the last three games after recently setting a career high in scoring and made threes with 31 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) on Jan. 20 against the Pelicans. The 23-year-old sophomore will probably remain fairly inconsistent, especially once James Ennis (calf), Ben McLemore (knee), and Chandler Parsons (knee) are healthy. Nevertheless, Selden was a revelation during last year's playoff series against the Spurs (and the summer league) before spending most of the first three months of 2017-18 on the injury shelf.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Explodes for career-high 31 in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Returning to bench role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Produces four points in start•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Available to play Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...