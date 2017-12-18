Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Expected back within two weeks
Selden (quad) has resumed on-court work and is expected to return within two weeks.
Selden has appeared in just one game this season as he continues to nurse an injury to his right quad. However, after Memphis took a cautious approach with the shooting guard, Selden looks primed to return around the start of the new year.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out at least two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Remains out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...