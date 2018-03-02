Selden (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Selden has been sidelined for the last six contests while nursing right knee soreness, but it looks like he is slated to return to the lineup Friday night. Selden may be eased into the rotation in his first game back, but the shooting guard was regularly playing north of 30 minutes before getting hurt.

