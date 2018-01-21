Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Explodes for career-high 31 in Saturday's loss
Selden scored 31 points (11-6 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Pelicans.
It was a career-best scoring performance for the 23-year-old, who suited up with New Orleans for a few games last season before finding a home in Memphis. Selden hadn't played more than 18 minutes in a game prior to Saturday, but his offensive fireworks could earn him a bigger role in the backcourt rotation.
