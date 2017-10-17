Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Game-time decision Wednesday
Selden (quadriceps) went through most of Tuesday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's season-opener against the Pelicans, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Selden saw just 16.9 minutes per game last year, posting 5.1 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting. While lack of depth at shooting guard could thrust him into a bigger role, it likely won't result in fantasy-relevant production.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out for preseason finale•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Struggles shooting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: To start at shooting guard in preseason opener•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...