Selden (quadriceps) went through most of Tuesday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's season-opener against the Pelicans, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Selden saw just 16.9 minutes per game last year, posting 5.1 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting. While lack of depth at shooting guard could thrust him into a bigger role, it likely won't result in fantasy-relevant production.