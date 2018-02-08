Selden will shift to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The Jazz are set to go with a bigger lineup Wednesday, which features Jarrell Martin and JaMychal Green at the two forward spots. That pushes Dillon Brooks up to shooting guard and sends Selden back to the bench. Selden could see a sight reduction in minutes with the demotion after averaging over 30 across the last six games. Even with big minutes, Selden's production has been a bit inconsistent, bringing with it plenty of risk.