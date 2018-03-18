Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads bench with 16 points
Selden scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 win against Denver.
With his first game in double-figures since January 31, Selden led the Memphis bench with 16 points Saturday. Against Denver, the guard was very efficient, shooting 6-of-7 from the floor while sinking 4-of-5 shots from beyond the arc. While Selden has seldom been active this season, his 27 games played are a career-high. In his rookie season in 2016-17, he was active for a total of 14 games between stints with New Orleans and Memphis. With nearly double the amount of games played, Selden is averaging a career-best 7.7 points when available.
