Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 18 points Wednesday
Selden notched 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.
Selden went off from three-point range Wednesday night, connecting on half of his attempts and also converting all of his easy chances at the line Wednesday night. Selden has made a case over the past three contests to get more than 20 minutes per game, as he has averaged 17 points over that span.
