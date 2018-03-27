Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Leads team with 23 points
Selden produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over Minnesota.
Selden put up double-digit scoring for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the team to an upset victory. He has rediscovered his form from earlier in the season when he was, at one stage, the hottest pickup in fantasy. Despite this strong play of late, he still really only offers upside in both scoring and three-pointers, making him more of a streaming option.
