Selden is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks with right knee soreness.

Selden apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Raptors, leaving his status for Tuesday's tilt up in the air. His availability for Tuesday should clear up following the team's morning shootaround; if Selden is ultimately unable to play, look for Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore to see increased roles in the backcourt.