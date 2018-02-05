Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Selden is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks with right knee soreness.
Selden apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Raptors, leaving his status for Tuesday's tilt up in the air. His availability for Tuesday should clear up following the team's morning shootaround; if Selden is ultimately unable to play, look for Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore to see increased roles in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Drops career-high six dimes in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Explodes for career-high 31 in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Returning to bench role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Produces four points in start•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...