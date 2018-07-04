Selden made his summer league debut in Tuesday's 95-92 win over the Jazz, totaling 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes.

Selden was held out of the team's summer league opener Monday, but immediately jumped into the top unit during Tuesday's contest and established himself as one of the best players on the court. He didn't shoot the ball extremely well, but still finished with 20 points and typically took whatever the defense gave him. It's unclear how much run the Grizzlies will give Selden during the rest of the summer league schedule, but he could put up some big numbers if he continues to see a hefty workload like he did Tuesday.