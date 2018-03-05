Selden (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Selden has been dealing with knee soreness that caused him to miss Saturday's second leg of a back-to-back. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring), Tyreke Evans (rib) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) all out Monday, Selden should see considerable minutes at point guard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories