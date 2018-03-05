Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Not listed on injury report for Monday's game
Selden (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Selden has been dealing with knee soreness that caused him to miss Saturday's second leg of a back-to-back. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring), Tyreke Evans (rib) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) all out Monday, Selden should see considerable minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Saturday with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Expected to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will sit out Wednesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...