Selden (quad) has been ruled out for at least the next two weeks, Chris Herrington of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Selden has already missed the last five games with a quad injury, and he apparently hasn't made much, if any, progress of late. The Grizzlies didn't comment on the nature of the injury, stating only that the Kansas product will be reevaluated in two weeks. Looking ahead at the schedule, that means Selden will miss at least the next eight games.