Selden (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Selden looks to be trending in the right direction with his quad injury, as he took part in an extended workout after shootaround Friday morning. However, the team will remain cautious with the guard, and he'll miss his third straight contest. He should be considered day-to-day until another update is provided for Wednesday's season opener.