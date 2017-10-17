Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out for Wednesday's opener
Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans.
Selden missed the final three games of the preseason schedule with a quad injury and despite having over a week to make a full recovery, it's still giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of the opener. Andrew Harrison will draw the start at shooting guard and should see a sizable workload, while Tyreke Evans (akle) could see more minutes as well if he's ultimately cleared from his own injury.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out for preseason finale•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Struggles shooting Wednesday•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...