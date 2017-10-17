Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans.

Selden missed the final three games of the preseason schedule with a quad injury and despite having over a week to make a full recovery, it's still giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of the opener. Andrew Harrison will draw the start at shooting guard and should see a sizable workload, while Tyreke Evans (akle) could see more minutes as well if he's ultimately cleared from his own injury.