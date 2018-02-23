Selden (knee) is out for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers.

Selden will miss a third straight game Friday as he continues to work through right knee soreness. In his absence, Mario Chalmers (ankle), who is questionable, is a candidate to see extra run. If Chalmers also ends up sidelined, Andrew Harrison could absorb a bulk of both their workloads.

