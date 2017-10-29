Selden (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Selden has yet to shake a lingering quad injury and will have to wait until at least Wednesday before making his season debut. That said, he can be considered questionable ahead of that contest, as the Grizzlies continue to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis. Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison should continue to get the bulk of the work at shooting guard.