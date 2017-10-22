Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Monday vs. Rockets
Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
This will mark a third straight absence for Selden, who continues to work his way back from a quad injury. The Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of timetable for Selden either, so consider him day-to-day moving forward. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Mavericks, but in the meantime, Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans should continue to get the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard.
