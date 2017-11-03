Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Saturday vs. Clippers
Selden (quadriceps) will not play during Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Selden continues to work his way back from a quad injury. Even though he'll miss Saturday's contest, he's reportedly "close" to returning. In the meantime, Tyreke Evans, Dillon Brooks and Andrew Harrison will seemingly continue holding down the fort on the wing.
