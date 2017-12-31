Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Saturday
Selden (quad) won't play Saturday against the Warriors.
Selden's next opportunity to return won't be far off, as the Grizzlies play Sunday against the Kings. Even when healthy, Selden will likely struggle to see the court.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Expected back within two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out at least two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Remains out Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...