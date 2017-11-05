Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Out Sunday vs. Lakers
Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Selden remains out Sunday as he continues to nurse his nagging right quad injury. He's reportedly close to returning to the court, but his first action won't come until Tuesday against the Blazers at the very earliest.
More News
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...