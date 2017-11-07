Selden (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Selden has yet to make his season debut for the Grizzlies, as a lingering right quad injury continues to keep him on the sidelines. His next opportunity to take the floor will be Saturday against the Rockets, which gives him another four days off for additional rest and recovery. Tyreke Evans, Andrew Harrison, James Ennis and Dillon Brooks should continue to handle the wing minutes.